Mrs. Akeredolu Commends FOGA For Giving Back To Alma Mater

The wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has applauded the initiative of Fiwasaye Old Girls Association (FOGA) in giving back to their alma mater.

She noted that to a large extent, they have proven to be responsible citizens who care about the system that moulded them into being who they are today.

The wife of the Governor commended the initiative of FOGA, saying it is a good gesture for old students to look back to their very foundation and give back.

“Quite a number of old students are now answering the clarion call to give back to their schools bearing in mind that these schools made them. I believe that it is while you are in secondary school that your personality begins to emerge and that whichever school you attended at that level definitely helps in the formation of your personality.

There are some school students that will pass through without experiencing what it means to study in an enabling environment but Fiwasaye Girls are very lucky to have you “, she added just as she stressed that old students association can influence governments decision as they stand a better chance to leverage on what they have done to have direct access to the government.

While noting that Fiwasaye Girls Grammar School has remained one of her allies as they participate actively in quite a number of her initiatives which include BRECAN and the BEMORE Summer bootcamp, Mrs. Akeredolu further thanked the students for having interest in her programmes as some of them are memebrs of BRECAN Club and are breast cancer advocates.

In her remarks, Mrs. Bike Akinduro, the First Senior Girl of the school said the school which was established in 1960 with very few Nigerian teachers has now become populated by Nigerians who are doing great jobs just like the missionaries did.

While also thanking the Akeredolu led government for providing good road network for the school, Mrs. Akinduro said an improved Fiwasaye Girls Grammar School has now been made possible courtesy of Arakunrin Akeredolu.

The Principal of the school, Mrs. Taiye Bola while acknowleging that Mrs. Akeredolu has always being a mother to the school further assured her that Fiwasaye Girl’s will always be supportive of the administration and her programmes.