I celebrate all mothers in Ondo state and beyond.

Mother’s Day is globally set aside to celebrate mothers and appreciate their commitments to the welfare of the family and the society at large. We are reminded of the importance of mother’s love, sacrifice, and strength.

The roles of mothers in our society as round-the-clock caregivers and confidants have expanded in so many ways during the coronavirus pandemic and this should never be taken for granted.

Today, many mothers are pulling double and triple duties; caring for children, working and navigating financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 drawbacks.

As a mother and grandmother, I know raising children is the most important, loving and yet challenging job. As such women are best described as natural ornaments who keep the society functioning.

I also commend all women who have played important roles of mothers in many lives, including the commitment of foster and adoptive mothers who had taken on the responsibility of caring for less privileged children around their communities.

As mothers, we play a vital role in society, shaping the morals and values of future generations of our leaders and innovators. On this note, while raising our daughter to aspire for more, BEMORE, let us raise our boys to respect women. Boys who are trained not to hit or rape.

Even as busy mothers, prioritising every one around us, it is important we do not neglect our own health. We must practise good health habits such as eating balanced meals, exercising and getting regular breast cancer screening.

I celebrate and honour all of our mothers, grandmothers and mother figures for their wisdom, love and commitment to their children and families.

Oluwatobi Fademi

SSA (Media) to Her Excellency

Wife of Governor