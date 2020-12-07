The Senior Special Assitant to Ondo State governor on women affairs, Mrs Toyin Akinmoyo has hailed the state first Lady, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu for providing a veritable platform to fight for the course of womenfolk.

In a statement, the governor’s aide said Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu on daily basis think of how to better the lots of children and women especially her concern about gender-based violence.





Mrs Akinmoyo said her role at the just concluded African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) summit in Abuja was a pointer to her passion for overall development of the womenfolk.

“The Ondo State women will continue to appreciate you for representing and identifying with us….. Indeed you are an uncommon blessing to the womenfolk.”

“I equally appreciate our own Arakunrin Oluwarotim Odunayo Akeredolu SAN for providing platform through the office of our first Lady at this critical time in showcasing our basic and common challenges.”

“I want to sincerely encourage all our women across the state to support all strategic efforts aimed at promoting the children and women.” Mrs Akinmoyo said