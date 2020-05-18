The speaker, Ondo state House of assembly ,Bamidele Oleyeloogun has described as untrue that there are plans by lawmakers to impeach the governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the recently uncovered #4.3b in a secret bank account.

Oleyeloogun stated this on Sunday in a telephone interview while reacting to media reports that the house of assembly would activate impeachment move against Akeredolu should the executive fail to convince the lawmakers over how the whereabouts of the uncovered #4.3b.

Oloyeloogun however described such reports as the design of the third force within the government.

The speaker said “ It is not in our house of assembly because there was nothing like that.

We are not fighting Mr governor at all. All we have been doing over the #4.3bn uncovered is part of our oversight functions and it is in the interest of the state. That was all we have asked the commissioner for finance.

Mr governor has not done anything to warrant any impeachment plot and we are not fighting. ”