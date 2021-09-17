Motorists and other road users plying the Ogbese-Owo road have now heaved a sigh of relief following the quick intervention of Ondo state government to fix the deplorable condition of the ever busy federal road.

Until state government intervention, motorists, passengers and other road users were groaning over the deplorable state of the road in Ayede- Ogbese town amidst heavy traffic jam.

The gridlock was caused by some collapsed portions of the only major road which connects the Southwest to the Northern part of the country.

A particular section of the Federal road had completely cuff off, leaving deep potholes on the road, while also giving road users a nightmare .

Many vehicles had trapped in the failed portions, which had also made motorists and travellers to spend several hours and even slept on the road.

Worried by the ugly development, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, immediately directed the state Ministry of Lands and Infrastructure to commence immediate and major repair on the the failed portions of the federal road to ease the suffering of the people.

The Commissioner for Lands and Infrastructure, Engr. Raimi Aminu, who led a team of engineers and other staff to Ayede-Ogbese in Akure North Local Government, explained that the federal government road had become impassable before the state government intervened to fix the it.

According to him, the road had already collapsed completely just as all the hydraulic structures had also failed.

He said the ministry started work on the road two days ago and had since carried out major repairs with the fixing of big gulls, destilting of blocked bridge and drainages as well as other engineering works currently going on.

Engr. Aminu added that the ever busy road has now been stabilised, putting smiles on the faces of the road users following some engineering surgery done on the road.

“Our Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, doesn’t believe in the principle that one road belongs to the federal government. He believes that it is our people that are using the road and he doesn’t want the people to suffer.

“Though it is not too easy because the state doesn’t have enough money, and government has spent a lot on federal government roads without reimbursement, but the welfare and comfortability of the people matter most to our Governor. So, despite the fact that this road belongs to the federal government, he didn’t fold his arms and allow people to suffer.

“The Governor directed us to move in immediately and get a palliative measure. You can see the level of work done so far; vehicles are now moving freely and the people are happy”, he added.

The Commissioner, however, called on the federal government to come to the aid of the state by permanently rehabilitating the road which he described as the shortest route to the northern part of the country.

In separate remarks, some residents and motorists including John Uteh and Friday Alexander, expressed their gratitude to the state government for coming to their rescue at a time when they have lost all hope.

The people who said before government’s intervention, many vehicles had been damaged while several accidents had occurred on the bad portions of the road, also said the community has severally experience devastating flood as a result of bad state of the road.