Mother’s Demise: Gov Akeredolu, Wife receive Mgt of BeMore Empowered Foundation on condolence visit

Coordinators and Matrons of the Bemore Empowered Girls Foundation, today, paid a condolence visit to the Governor of Ondo State , Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, over his mother’s death.

The team was received by the governor in company of his wife, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, at the Presidential Logde of the government house ground, Alagbaka, Akure the state capital.

The Bemore Technical Coordinator, Mr. Bassey Obeten, who spoke on behalf of the team, said the history of the Bemore Summer Bootcamp wouldn’t been completed without mentioning Akeredolu’s family, hence, the reason they deemed it fit to identify with the family and express their condolences.

Reacting on behalf of the governor, the First Lady, who is also the founder of the initiative, expressed delight about the visit.

She described her mother-in-law as a good mother, as seen in her demonstration of love and passion towards her children and the entire Akeredolu’s family.

She confessed that the deceased would be sorely missed, regardless of the fact that she passed on peacefully at a ripe age.

“We won’t be wailing because she lived a fulfilled life and her children took very good care of her, and you all were witnesses to her 90th birthday”. She said.

The Ondo First Lady, who asserted that the demise of her mother-in-law was a celebration of life, affirmed that her role in the family would be felt.

“I knew when that feeling will really come will be during the January 1st next year, there’ll be teary eyes among all of us”. She stated.

Mary Agidi

Special Assistant to the Governor on Media

(Office of the First Lady)

Sept. 21, 2022

Photos: Saidu Abdulrahman