Mother’s Day: Ondo First Lady, felicitates mothers, commends their resilience

PRESS RELEASE

As Christian faithful celebrate Mothering Sunday, the wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Her Excellency, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has felicitated mothers across the state and beyond.

Commending their resilience, she called on all to recognize and honour mothers, grandmothers, guardians, caregivers and motherly figures for their wisdom, love and commitment to their families.

She said mothers play a vital role in society by shaping the morals and values of the young ones. The mother of Sunshine state beseeched them to be intentional while parenting.

“From the very first day, girls and boys should be nurtured, loved and given equal opportunities.

“As a parent, you play a critical role in whether your child conforms to or challenges gender biases,” she said.

Appreciating their roles in society, the Governor’s wife said that despite challenges and other socio-economic hitches, they are sturdy home pillars who deserve to be celebrated every day.

She said: “We are reminded of the importance of a mother’s love, sacrifice, and strength.

“I ask each of you to take time today to thank a mother and let her know how much you appreciate her.

“I wish all of our mothers a happy Mother’s Day. May God bless you.”

Oluwatobi Fademi

Press Secretary, Office of the WoG, Ondo State.

March 19, 2023.