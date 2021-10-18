The Ondo State House of Assembly has congratulated wife of the Governor, Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu on her award as the most supportive first lady in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Information Youth and Sports Development, Honourable Olugbenga Omole, Members observed her invaluable support for her husband, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, since he assumed leadership of the state.

The Lawmakers outlined the numerous programmes initiated by Mrs Akeredolu towards the development of widows and the girl- child.

” Mrs Akeredolu has brought fame to Ondo State, emancipated widows from poverty and squalor,and prepared the youth for the future through her numerous programmes such as BRECAN, BEMORE among others”.

“She is a golden fish without a hiding place,no wonder her efforts are being closely monitored and the outcome is what we are celebrating today”

While coñgratulating the Governor on having a good peer in his wife, the Lawmakers thanked God for giving the Sunshine State a formidable first lady in Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu.

They prayed to God to continue to grant her wisdom knowledge and understanding to serve the people of Ondo State.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole, Chairman House Committee on Information Youth and Sports Development.

17th,October 2021.