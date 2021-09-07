Coaches and other stakeholders are upbeat that more talented future champions will be discovered when the 2021 Ondo Summer Tennis Clinic gets underway next Monday in Akure, the state capital.

Registration for the two-week annual event featuring 4 to 7 and 8 to 13-year-old kids is ongoing across the state.

According to the organisers, the children will be given balls, racquets and t-shirts to plat with and the clinic will hold daily at the Akure Recreation Club, Oke Eda, between 9 am and 1 pm.

Parents can get the forms at the Akure Recreation Club, Oke Eda, or Ondo State Sports Complex Boardroom.

Speaking at a press briefing in Akure ahead of the event, they noted that the clinic has already developed regional champions, including Moses Olamilekan, who was voted the best tennis player in the South West in 2020.

The clinic is organised by the office of the Ondo State First Lady, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, in collaboration with the Ondo State Recreation Club.

It is in its 4th edition and identifies talented kids between the ages of four and 13 and develops their tennis skills.

Four hundred kids are expected this year, whereas 300 kids participated in the 2019 edition. Hundreds more have participated since the clinic began in 2017. The 2020 edition could not hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the coaches, Mayowa Sunday, invited parents that are yet to do so to hurry and register their kids.

“The best of the participants are selected to join the Arabirin Junior Tennis Club founded by Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu,” Sunday said.

He commended the Arabinrin Junior Tennis Club for helping the kids not to lose the skills they acquired in the two-week Ondo Summer Tennis Clinic.

The coach said: “The Arabinrin Junior Tennis Club is where they continue their tennis development,” he added, noting that the Arabirin Junior Tennis Club is funded entirely and personally by Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

“The Arabirin Junior Tennis Club is the second of its kind in Africa. The lucky kids train every weekend – Friday’s after school and Saturdays”.

He noted that besides footing the players’ bills, including buying of equipment etc., Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu also personally funds the coaches, including paying for their logistics.

“Arabinrin aims to discover young talented tennis players who can become the Serena Williams of Africa, and that is gradually being achieved. Many of these kids have never held a racquet before, but now they’re playing in big tournaments around the country.

“Peace Agbeje went to CBN Championship and reached the semi-final. Henry Aina got to the semis of the Chevron Junior Tennis Championship,” Sunday added.

Story credit: Ms Oluwatobi Fadeni, Senior Special Assistant on Media