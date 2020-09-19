A frontline politician and legal luminary, Bar. Morayo Lebi was at Akotogbo yesterday in his ward 10 where he received some Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) members that decamped to the ruling All Progressive Congress party.

He headed straight to his Community, immediately after attending APC’S mega campaigns and Rally held by the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and party’s flagbearer for the forthcoming Gubernatorial election at Igbokoda, the Ilaje Local Government headquarters.

Lebi Morayo used the opportunity to thank APC’s members for their loyalty and reiterated the determination of APC- led government to bring good tidings to the town, especially, the reconstruction of the major road leading to Ajagba.

Barr Lebi said the road had become a “topmost priority” for the Governor, and assured that Akeredolu wouldn’t disappoint their trust.

The two term APC senatorial aspirant in Ondo South, further enjoined the people to be peaceful and vote for APC’s gubernatorial candidate Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN and Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is their son in the forth coming October 10 election.

He assured them that Governor Akeredolu meant well for the area with all the foundations he had laid to develop the riverine area, especially the Igbokoda Deep Sea port, noting that they should not been deceived by betrayals claiming to be representing Southern agenda.

He added that after Akeredolu’s second term, the mantle of power would be shifted to the zone without doubt.