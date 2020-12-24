Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly have felicitated Christians worldwide on occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration.

In a Christmas message,the Speaker of the House Rt.Hon.David Bamidele Oleyelogun urged Christians to use the Christmas period to pray fervently for the world to conquer the new but deadly strand of covid-19 which is threatening humanity.

” We are not unaware of the threat posed by the recent outbreak of the covid-19, ravaging global economy and threatening the entire human race”

“We therefore urge the entire Christian community to celebrate the Christmas with caution in order to check the spread of the dreaded disease”.

The Lawmakers noted that the birth of Jesus Christ in the manger symbolises humility hence the need for Christians to humble themselves and live in accordance with the dictates of Christianity.

They equally urged Christians to pray for a quick recovery from the current economic recession and an end to insecurity across the country.

While wishing Christian faithful a merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous new year ahead, the Lawmakers entreated the Christian community to live in harmony with other religious faith in order to cultivate an enviable country of our dream.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.