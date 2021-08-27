The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has condoled with the family, friends and fans of the popular Nollywood actor, Mr. Victor Olaotan, who reportedly died on Thursday.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Friday, the Minister said the hard work and commitment to excellence of the likes of Mr. Olaotan are the

reasons Nollywood has taken the world by storm.

”A distinguished thespian and a gentleman, Mr. Olaotan brought joy to many homes through his talent, and was a source of inspiration to the

younger generation of actors and actresses in the country,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed, who also commiserated with the entire Nollywood industry, prayed to God to give succour to the family left behind by Mr. Olaotan, and to grant repose to the soul of the departed.