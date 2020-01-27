Minimum Wage Agreement: Elegbeleye salutes Akeredolu’s love for workers

Former Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye has commended the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu(SAN) for signing the N30,000 minimum wage agreement.

Elegbeleye gave the commendation while addressing newsmen in Akure, the state capital.

He noted that Governor Akeredolu has demonstrated his love for workers since the inception of his administration through the regular payment of salaries and his commitment to pay the new minimum wage.

According to him, Akeredolu’s people oriented programmes scattered across the state were potent enough to earn him another chance with the good people of Ondo State.

“Aketi is doing so well. His love for Ondo workers is topnotch. There is hardly anywhere you get to in the state that you wont find his impacts.

“No Governor had achieved in five years what Governor Akeredolu has done in three years. We need to support his administration to succeed”.

The former lawmaker, thereby, called on Ondo State workers to improve on their productivity and also support the Governor to deliver on his promises to the people of the Sunshine state.