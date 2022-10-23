MHR 2023: IRE AWA ODO GROUP DECLARES TOTAL SUPPORT FOR OJOGO

~ assures readiness to work voluntarily.

The Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for House of Representatives, Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, Hon Donald Ojogo in his continued consultation received scores of youths from Ilaje Constituency 1; IRE AWA ODO GROUP.

The youth group, IRE AWA ODO MOVEMENT, is a strong political group in Ilaje Constituency 1 which comprises many youths of like-minds and grassroot-mobilizer women.

Hon. Ojogo while receiving the excited members of the group thanked them for declaring their unwavering support to his candidature and their readiness to mobilize electorates to ensure his emergence as the next Member House of Representatives representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, Abuja come 2023. He further assured them that youth engagement and women empowerment will form a major crux of his administration when elected.

The Ambassador, IRE AWA ODO MOVEMENT, Comrade David Kolawole Collins said their decision to give Hon Donald Ojogo their total support is hinged on the undeniable fact that it is the legitimate turn of Ese-Odo Local Government; particularly the Arogbo-Ijaws to produce the next MHR.

Supporting Ojogo will bring harmony and unity to the Federal Constituency, he added.

Comrade David who collapsed his campaign structure for Ojogo urged other groups, if any, in Ugbo Kingdom to tow this Fresh Path with Hon. Donald Ojogo and drum their unflinching support to mobilize for his emergence.

Some of the political stakeholders present at the meeting were; DG IRE AWA ODO MOVEMENT- Comrade Ogunfeyimi John Oyewunmi (Omalene), Primate Ebigbemi Tokunbo, Hon. Karaki Felix, Hon. Gbanile Leke, amongst others.