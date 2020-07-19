All Progressives Congress (APC) faithfuls and stalwarts at Ilaje Local government area of Ondo State have expressed their readiness to vote massively for Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu at the state Guber primary slated for Monday, 20th July.

At the Governor’s ‘meet the Delegates’ tour of the local government on Saturday, July 18th, the APC members and delegates who received Governor Akeredolu with fanfare and excitement expressed their preference for the choice of Gov. Akeredolu as their candidate. Some of the delegates who spoke with news men said the state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is a preferred choice because he has shown himself to be ” a talk and do Governor.” They said the only way to consolidate on the steady stride of this budding administration is to allow Gov. Akeredolu another term, particularly as he has promised to give the Ilaje nation the Deep sea Port zone, a kind of facility which made Lagos a very successful trade hub in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Williams event center Igbokoda, venue of the Governor/Delegates parley, the Ondo State Commissioner for the Environment, Chief Esan assured the Governor of the overwhelming votes of all the 186 delegates of the local government area.

In his reaction, the Director General of the Governor Akeredolu Campaign organization, Chief Victor Olabintan while thanking the Ilaje Delegates noted that Gov. Akeredolu is the only friend of the delegates while majority of the other contenders are their foes. He said virtually all the other contenders advocated the dissolution of the delegates and it was only Gov. Akeredolu who stood by the Delegates.

Olabintan assured that Akeredolu’s administration in his second term will attract more beautiful developmental projects to the coastal communities of Ilaje.

Earlier the Governor and his team had visited The Olugbo of Ugboland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Frederick Akinruntan at his palace at Ode Ugbo, where Oba Akinruntan had drummed a massive support for Gov. Akeredolu.

The Olugbo who played host to Gov Akeredolu at his ancestral palace congratulated the Governor in advance over his success at the APC primary coming up on Monday. While assuring him that all the delegates from Ugbo wards, nay Ilaje will support him with their votes, he assured the Governor of his people’s support even beyond the APC primary.

Oba Akinruntan said, ” I have told all the other contenders to go and relax their governorship ambition for now and allow Gov. Akeredolu complete his constitutional enshrined second term, then we can talk of the turn of the south to produce the next Governor.”