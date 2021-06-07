•Makes Case For Controlled Cultivation Of Plant For Medical Use

•As Legislators, Pharmacists, Investors, Medical Personnel, Others Hold Round Table Discussion on Benefits, Opportunities of Cannabis Plant, CBD Oil

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said controlled cultivation of the cannabis plant for medical usage and exportation will generate several billions of dollars and provide thousands of jobs for the teeming youths.

Governor Akeredolu said the global market of Medicinal cannabis in 2019 was put at 52.8 billion Dollars.

He added that the market forecast is an average of 14.5% increase from year 2020 to reach 103.9 billion dollars by 2024.

Arakunrin Akeredolu charged stakeholders on the need to break the barrier of misconception occasioned by ignorance and ill-information on cannabis plant and CBD oil in the country.

The Governor said what is important is the need to have controlled cultivation of the cannabis plant for medical usage and exportation.

Governor Akeredolu spoke at a Stakeholders Round Table Discussions on “The Benefits and Opportunities of Cannabis Plant and CBD Oil in Nigeria – Research, Legislation, License, Medicine, Agro-Economy, Empowerment, IGR and Trade Exchange”.

The event was held on Monday at the International Culture and Event Centre (DOME).

Those who spoke at the event include Chairman, House Committee on Public Affairs & Media, Hon. Okezie Kalu; Chairman House Committee on Diaspora, Hon. Tolu Akande-Sadipe; member, House of Representatives, Hon. Mariam Onuoha; representative of National President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Dr. Lolu Ojo; National Chairman, Association of Community Pharmaceutical of Nigeria, Dr Samuel Adekola

Others are Prof. Agbaje Gideon Olubunmi, Ladi Sojode Esq, Yinka Arasi Esq, Mr. Abiodun Adewumi, J.B Wechsler, NUJ Ondo Council, Ministry of Natural Resources, Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Health.

The Governor said the cannabis plant has tremendous therapeutic value, stressing that it is being used to treat cancer, epilepsy and so many other ailments.

Governor Akeredolu noted that the country has not succeeded in stopping the cultivation and misuse of Cannabis by prohibiting it.

He, however, said controlled cultivation of the plant for medical usage will reduce its availability in the underworld market, adding that cultivators would like to sell in a more financially-rewarding markets.

The Governor urged the stakeholders to come up with a communique that will be useful for all arms of government and the private organisations so that informed decisions will be taken.

He said: “We need to save our forests from further plundering by Cannabis cultivators. Climate change phenomenon is a reality with devastating effect on our ecology or environment.

“This approach will reduce the availability of Cannabis in the underworld market because cultivators would like to sell in a more financially-rewarding markets. That is talking about industrial and medical market.

“We must put in place machinery to break the barrier of misconception occasioned by ignorance, pedestrian thoughts, and ill-information. We must come up with communique that will be useful for all arms of government and the private organisations so that we can all take better decisions.”

Governor Akeredolu charged journalists to avoid sensational reporting but only inform and educate the people on the benefits of medical cannabis.

He also appealed to the National Assembly members, the NDLEA and Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria as well as research universities to have a second and deeper thought on the issue.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 7, 2021.

📷Nguher Gabrielle Zaki