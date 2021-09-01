Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has charged Pharmacists in the country to conduct an in-depth research into the various uses of Cannabis for medicinal purposes.

Governor Akeredolu also declared that the Sunshine state is ready to champion the ‘Green CBD Oil’adding that his administration has embarked on the red oil project which deals directly with palm oil.

Arakunrin Akeredolu spoke at the 40th Anniversary and the 2021 Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) National Scientific Conference held in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The Governor, who was the Special Guest of Honor at the event, said since Pharmacists have been working on herbs, noted that more in-depth research into cannabis for medicinal purposes is one of the pathways to the controlled cultivation.

Governor Akeredolu declared that Ondo State is prepared to be the pilot state for the green CBD oil and controlled cultivation of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

He explained that if legalized, the abused usage and circulation of cannabis in the black market will drop drastically.

The Governor stressed that Nigeria is already left behind in the huge revenue generated from the cannabis sativa, saying it is wasted resources.

He said: “In Ogbese, we can have a farm where NDLEA will be in charge. Nobody can take it out to smoke. From there, it gets to you for medicinal purposes.

“Pharmacists have been working on herbs, you can research on this too. It is one of the pathways to the controlled cultivation. We should not be left behind. We have started to champion the issue of red oil that has to do with palm. We will champion the green oil too in Ondo state.”

Governor Akeredolu, who said he had visited Thailand in company of the then NDLEA Chairman, stated that he saw how the processes were driven in the various important institutions in the country.

“My journey on this path can not be severed from my meeting with Prof. Alex. We are looking to pathway of cultivation of cannabis for medicinal purposes. It can be achieved. I have visited Thailand with the then chairman of the NDLEA. We were at the all the important institutions. We went through all the processes of cultivating it for medicinal purposes. We saw it by ourselves,” he said.

At the Conference, the body of Pharmacists made case for regulated cannabis cultivation in the country for medicinal and industrial use.

According to them, controlled and regulated cultivation of cannabis would not only benefit humanity but also ensure national development.

Delivering his paper at the event, a Guest Lecturer, Professor Alex MacGregor, President, Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology, said legalizing cannabis means “we reduce contact with that environment and the opportunity to engage other types of substance use”.

Earlier, Pharmacist Nonso Maduka, disclosed Nigeria should allow a pilot situation having in mind cannabis still has industrial and export value

Governor Akeredolu was accompanied to the event by his Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Dr Doyin Odebowale and several Permanent Secretaries led by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Pharm. Folukemi Aladenola.

