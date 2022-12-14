MDAS BEGINS BUDGET DEFENCE AT ODHA

The budget for the year 2023 fiscal year for ministries, departments and agencies accounts has been described as one of its kind, just as the capital expenditure is higher than the recurrent expenditure.

The Speaker,Ondo State House of Assembly,Rt.Hon. Oleyelogun Bamidele David who was represented by the Deputy Speaker,Rt.Hon.Samuel Aderoboye made the description while declaring open the budget defence for the year 2023,held at the House of Assembly Complex in Akure today.

According to him,Ondo State government under the leadership of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, is determined to put smiles on the faces of individuals through its various laudable programmes, policies and activities in the State.

Oleyelogun, who appreciated the Governor for the presentation of Appropriation bill, explained that the bill had sailed second reading and committed to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for scrutiny.

The Speaker tasked the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation to carefully scrutinize all proposals before them.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Hon. Akinrogunde Akintomide, explained that it was another opportunity to painstakingly review the proposal putting into cognizance the limited available resources and economic realities.

In his goodwill message, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning,Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, appreciated members of the Ondo State House of Assembly for their dedication and love for the people of the State.

He later expressed optimism that if the budget is approved, the people of Ondo State would experience another level of prosperity.

The budget proposal of #272.7 Billion naira tagged “BUDGET OF SHARED PROSPERITY” was presented to the legislature by the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on the 5th of December,2022.

The Budget defence continues tomorrow.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

13th December,2022.