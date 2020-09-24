By Mary Agidi

The wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has appealed to the market women in the State not to see the ongoing registration as a campaign strategy, but another way of recognising them for future interventions.

Mrs Akeredolu who said this while addressing market women from the four local government areas in Akoko, said the intiative was a well- planned strategy aimed at solving the complaints by market women of not receiving government’s packages that were meant to boost their businesses.

At Ikare-Akoko where she met with women from Akoko North-East and West, the First Lady noted that the Akeredolu-led administration is gender friendly and expressed readiness to initiate more programmes that would make life better for every category of women in the State.

She implored them to participate in the exercise regardless of political party differences, noting that the current administration didn’t discriminate as witnessed in the Ondowidows’care initiative which some people doubted initially.

“Don’t say it is APC, go and register because AKETI government is for all; and all my initiatives like BEMORE, FOWOSO, SOLAYO, covered everyone. I am a gender activist and as a gender activist all women belong to your constituency, that is how we can achieve new development”, she said.

“You are viable, economically productive and should be supported by every government. I appreciate you and your roles and that is why I started this initiative; in the next four years you will see the progress of this initiative, I have special interest in the market women and we should support you financially. “, she added.

Addresing hundreds of market women from Akoko-Southwest and Southeast who converged on Olubaka’s palace, the wife of the governor affirmed that the Akeredolu-led government described Mr Governor as He4She who brought a remarkable change to the number of women in government, both appointive and elective positions, and assured that the figure would increase in the next dispensation.

Mrs Akeredolu explained that as part of her Strategies to encourage women to be actively involved in politics, she organised AKETI Women Group, saying “it is only a woman who knows other women’s challenge. I understand politics very well, women should be at the decision table because men believe that we are in a men’s world, women should develop that culture of supporting fellow woman”.

Speaking, the Aare Iyalaje of Akoko land, Chief Mrs Mohammed Risikat assured of the support of the market women for the reelection of Governor Akeredolu, noting that he quenched their thirst for good roads and for the welfare package for widows.

The Olori Adejumoke Adeleye of Olubaka described Mrs Akeredolu as a passionate First Lady and rare gem who cared about the wellbeing of others; accessible and down-to-earth.

She said opposition parties were coming to eat the state dry if elected, and appealed to them to vote him for the second term.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Titi Adeyemi said that their roles were enormous in governance, hence the reason the wife of the governor came up with the registration.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Market, Chief Mrs Adenike Olawoye appreciated the women for their previous Support for Governor Akeredolu in 2016 election, and urged them to repeat same come October 10 governorship poll.

Some wives of traditional rulers in attendance included, Epinmi, Alauga, Olugbe, Onise, Ogbagi, Oloyin among others.