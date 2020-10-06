By Mary Agidi

Women in Ondo State have once again been advised to maximize their potential by striving to change the narrative of male-dominated system of government through active participation in politics.

The wife of the state governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu reemphasised this today while hosting the All Progressive Congress women leaders across the 18 Local Government areas of the state at the Government house Alagbaka Akure.

The First Lady, who affirmed that Akeredolu-led administration gave women voice through political appointment, and elective position, noted however, that it was not yet Uhuru, but such could be achieved if women actively involved in Political activities.

According to her, only a woman can fight the cause of womanhood, hence, the need to have enough females to replace males at the legislative chambers.

She stated that women played vital roles in election, adding that Akeredolu government strongly believed that they matter a lot in his adminstration.

Mrs. Akeredolu, while encouraging them to give maximum support to the reelection bid of the governor by mobilising women in their wards and units, assured that more women would be appointed in the second term of the Akeredolu-led government.

The wife of the governor who said market Women’s role were very critical to the informal sector of the economy, affirmed that the Ondowidows’care initiative was a tip of the iceberg of so many women friendly programmes to be supported by the governor as time goes on.

She averred that politics is more than sharing of foods and material things, while admonishing the party women to strategize towards reducing the number of male Representatives.

She used the medium to advise them on breast self examination as a guide against the deadly cancer disease, as October is the breast cancer awareness month.

Also addressing the women, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Titi Adeyemi described Mrs Akeredolu as a strong supporter of husband who is worthy of emulation.

Reminding the Political women of campaign talking points, she noted that Akeredolu was committed to reviving moribund industries in the State like Oluwa glass, aside the new projects he executed within three and half years in office, and enjoined them to convince their people to come out and vote enmasse without violence.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Gender, Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan told them that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN was a sellable candidate with all the unprecedented projects he executed across the state, and they should highlight such to their people to counter propaganda emanating from other desperate politicians against the governor.

The event featured presentation of an award to the wife of the governor, and was decorated as the “Deborah of Ondo State” by Aketi Women group led by Chief Mrs Bunmi Orisadahun, and a presentation of her portrait crafted by a daughter of one of the beneficiaries of Ondowidows’care palliatives.