

As the governorship election campaign activities winds up in Ondo State, the APC held its rally across the various political wards in Okitipupa Local Government on Saturday. The rally at Iju-Odo/Erekiti/Iju-Oke Ward where the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Pastor Femi Agagu and member house of assembly representing Okitipupa Constituency I, Hon. Akintomide Akinrogunde hails from was quite dramatic as a mammoth of party faithfuls from the nooks and crannies of the Ward graced the occasion with fanfare and pageantry, chanting solidarity songs in support of Akeredolu’s second term re-election.

In another vein, seven staunch leaders of PDP in the Ward, namely Messrs Sunday Bimosan, Tosin Ayebiwo, Diyi Oluwatoyin, Oye Akinwale, Atamahii, Eniola Juwa and Chief Bayo Fanayajo dumped the PDP and publicly declared for APC with their teeming supporters, numbering hundreds.

While receiving the new decampees from PDP, Pastor Femi Agagu who is the Leader of APC in Okitipupa LGA charged the people to vote en masse for Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) come 10th October 2020. He cited many development initiatives of Akeredolu’s administration which has come into fruition since the past three and half years.

Some of these according to Femi Agagu include the massive infrastructural development of OAUSTECH and renaming of the university after Dr. Olusegun Agagu, the various road construction projects (completed and ongoing) in the local government, ongoing employment activities, and the seaport and bitumen development that is about to jumpstart, among others. Honourable Ola Oguntimehin, the DG APC Campaign Council in the local government was on ground with Agagu to receive the decampees. He charged the prospective voters to come out and vote massively for APC on the election day.