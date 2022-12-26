Mama Gucci and sundry whispers around the fourth FOWOSO Summit

By Debo Akinbami

The story of Mama Gucci does not trend. It should. It does not because the theme isn’t the type that aligns with the voguish vagaries of the latter generation. The tale is about Ondo-based Mrs Lizzy Akinlosotu, fondly called Mama Gucci, who is worth a fortune for producing bags and shoes at industrial rate. She had acquired apprentice skills, made tenable success of her competence, and, upon incremental boost, styled her products after Gucci brand, the Italian high-end luxury fashion house based in Florence, Italy.

Like the bona fide Gucci brand, founded by the Italian businessman and fashion designer, Guccio Giovanbattista Giacinto Dario Maria Gucci, in 1921, with product lines as handbags, ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories, home decoration and allied products, Mama Gucci, has, in her own right, become a staple, daily gaining prominence and pecuniary muscles. She is even reinventing herself by training other women in comparable ventures.

Mama Gucci’s is by no means a lean win. Her story is both pleasing and attractive, but her springboard, rarely told though, should ordinarily interest folks and command new attention. Her success sprung compellingly from the skills acquisition class organised by the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials andp Female political appointees, (FOWOSO), one of the prodigious initiatives inspired by the wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

Akinlosotu had taken advantage of the chance offered by FOWOSO, and, upon graduation, received start-up kits from the foundation- another significant fillip, and, the rest, as they say, is history. Mama Gucci’s example reinforces the theory and essence of women empowerment with a new force and gives graphic summation of what FOWOSO stands for; it is but one out of the hundreds of similar narratives about women whose lives have been turned around by this bounteous programme.

It was no surprise therefore, that, like a beehive, the International Cultural and Event Centre, Igbatoro Road, Akure, venue of the foundation’s summit, was thronged, penultimate week. The event got the neighborhood untypically swamped as it attracted citizens from near and far. The summit, fourth in the series, was an loud affirmation of the fact that, by strides, FOWOSO which seeks to fix ideological faults in women and pursues their strategic disengagement from untoward tokenism has taken the next rung.

That FOWOSO has been changing women’s lives through transformative skills, as exampled by Mama Gucci’s story, is not in contestation. Its significant and strategic

contributions to poverty alleviation through delibrate empowerment of the womenfolk is a fact already in the public domain. This is glaringly evident to the extent that one can hardly find a political ward in the state without the empowerment signature of this propitious foundation, from sewing to grinding machines, hair dryers, laptops, and more.

Good enough, the brains behind FOWOSO concept, Mrs Akeredolu, takes stock. While the First Lady steadily measures the mental and material mileage overtime and notes the gaps to fix, she has, all along, placed a premium on the need for ideological shift, so that the strife for women’s wholesale emancipation won’t result in a mirage. This must be the reason its founder prioritizes seldom intellectual engagement for members; the result has made a world of difference.

The manner women interpreted topical issues of importance during the summit must be gratifying for the founder whose concerted and consistent effort towards effective reorientation is now effectual. Women of FOWOSO are the new, battle-ready champions who would stop at nothing to fight for women’s cause, defense women’s rights and uphold defining ideals.

What commenced, in 2017, as though a business as usual has raised the bar in women empowerment and helped many a woman, in no small measure, in enhancing lifestyles and outlook on life. Standing on FOWOSO as a tribune, women are now conscious of what critical economic and political roles to play to be relevant in their various domains. And, beyond being enlightened about women’s health issues, they are now competent health advocates and aggressive campaigners against all portraits of sexual and gender-based violations.

Driving a hitherto complacent population in the direction of ideological difference, as in the case of FOWOSO, could not have been a tea-party, but this makes another win for Mrs Akeredolu who is wont to do dignified experiments. The outcomes must be pretty pleasing for the woman who derives infinite pleasure in seeing other women happy. Relying on results, FOWOSO has reasonably addressed women’s economic issues; and now itching to bridge the gender gap in politics.

***Debo Akinbami is the Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on Media & Archives.