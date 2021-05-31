The Justice Development and Peace Centre (JDPC), Akure, the convener of Stop Violence against Women in Politics (Stop-VAWIP) has called on the National Assembly to make provisions in the amended constitution that will increase women participation in politics.

Its Programme Officer, Mr. Austin Ogunleye at a Press Conference in Akure on Friday said that, “In light of the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria by the National Assembly, it has become important to call the attention of the Lawmakers to make provisions in Constitution that will increase women participation in politics.

He lamented that, “Female political representation in the 2019 elections was negligible relative to approximately half of the population they constitute. Of the 2,970 female candidates (11.36%), only 70 got elected, a meager 4.71% of elected officials. This figure represents a decline from the 2015-19 period, where women formed 5.65% of elected officials.”

“We adopt the positions as follows to the constitution review:

“Ensure gender-neutral and sensitive language in our Constitution. Masculine languages are gender-biased and undermine women and girls’ political participation, which further hinders inclusive governance in Nigeria.

“Ensure equitable women representation in government, through at least 35% women representation in appointive offices at the Federal and State levels. To ensure equitable women representation in government, it is important the Constitution is reviewed to provide for at least 35% women representation in appointive offices at the Federal and State levels. This will begin with an amendment of section 14 subsection (3) that prohibits predominance of persons from a few states, ethnic or sectional groups in the composition of the government and its agencies to also introduce a prohibition of the predominance of any sex in the composition of the government and its agencies. Also, to introduce in Section 14 (4) the equitable representation of both sexes in the composition of government at a state, Local government councils, or any of it is agencies. Other sections for reference include sections 147(3), 171(5), 192(2), 208 (4).

” Gender as a benchmark for Federal Character. The Constitution has already created the Federal Character as an Affirmative Action Mechanism that ensures the representation of marginalized groups in the country. To achieve this, alter Section 14 by substituting for subsection (3), a new subsection “(3)”: The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in a manner as to reflect the diversity of Nigeria along the lines of federal character and gender diversity and the need to promote national unity, and also command national loyalty thereby ensuring that there shall be a predominance of persons from a few States or from a few ethnic, linguistic or religious groups or of persons of one gender in that Government of in any of its agencies.

According to him, “We call for more Legislative seat for women in the Ondo State House of Assembly. We suggest that in any local government area where we have two legislative seats, one should be reserved for women.

” Wr call on Government to resume negotiation and dialogue with Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) in the best interest of the people who need the lawmakers to make law more importantly the VAPP bill that will guarantee the safety of people especially women.

“The review of the Stop-VAWIP campaign was done on 27th May, 2021 were stakeholders encouraged a platform for women who are interested in politics for their capacity to be built. They also called for continuous engagement with the Legislators for the passage of the VAPP bill of Ondo State.

As we awaits the passage of the VAPP bill of Ondo State, we call on the people of Ondo State to be their brother’s keeper by reporting all forms of violence through our Toll free line 080-0000-7777.