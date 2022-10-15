Make Cancer Treatment National Health Priority, Mrs Akeredolu Nudges Govt

• Cancer Battlers, Survivors Share Emotive Stories

At the 25th Anniversary of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) & 4th Breast Cancer International Symposium, the government of Nigeria has been advised to make cancer treatment a national health priority.

The charge was given on Friday by the founder of BRECAN and wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, at the Law Hub, Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo State, on the 2nd day of the association’s founding anniversary, holding 13th-15th October, 2022.

The First Lady said: “The percentage of fund that government spends on health, particularly on cancer treatment and drugs is appallingly low. Government should live up to her responsibility in this regard by making cancer a national health priority.”

The wife of Governor who moderated the Survivors’s Forum tagged ‘Sharing Your Breast Cancer Experience’, where persons who have lost loved ones to cancer ailment and survivors under the group Team Survivors Nigeria (TSN) shared different experiences on their encounter with the scourge of breast cancer, stressed the need for prompt medical attention when a woman notices a lump or any other symptom of breast cancer in her body.

Meanwhile, the Founder & CEO of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Center and Specialist Hospital, Victoria Island, Lagos, Dr Modupe Elebute-Odunsin, while speaking on “Cost of Cancer Treater Treatment in Nigeria”, lamented the cost of cancer treatment in Nigeria, noting that government needs to get involved by providing more of the requisite facilities and subsiding drugs.

The day had commenced with the session on theme ‘Leveraging International Collaborations and Partnership’, covering ‘Partnership for Breast Cancer Programming’ and ‘Partnership for Cervical Cancer Programming’ as sub- themes.

Under the main theme: ‘Using Data to Drive National Policy’, papers were presented on the state of Cancer Registries in Nigeria, challenges and way forward, role of registry in cancer control in South Africa-Lessons Learned, and the Step by Step guide to establishing a cancer Registry in Nigeria.

The ‘Special session for Survivors’ which covered array of sub topics, such as ‘Breast and Cervical Cancer in Nigeria: Surviving and Thriving, ‘Life after Cancer’, Chemotherapy and taming the fear, alternative medicine in cancer treatment among others, was also part of the second day’s activities.

While discussing the theme: ‘Breast Cancer- Understanding breast cancer diagnosis and treatment’ Dr Adewale Adisa, a panelist, said it is important to subject every lump noticed on a woman’s body to diagnosis. He also mentioned the place of attitude and psychosocial support as critical factors in the treatment and survivorship of breast cancer.

According to him, “Every lump that is found in a woman must be subjected to diagnosis and we can only ascertain if a lump is cancerous or not through biopsy. Women above the age of 40 should go for mammography while those under 40 years of age should go for ultrasound.

“You cannot treat breast cancer without a psychosocial support. You need your family members and society to support you if you must survive the surgery and treatment of cancer. And lastly, attitude is everything.”

Chief Operating Officer of Oyo State Chapter of BRECAN, Promise Ihezie, while moderating the theme on ‘Introducing Advocacy’, implored breast survivors to deploy their experiences in achieving effective advocacy through lobby and constructive engagement of law makers in their various constituencies.

The day ended with a Yoga exercise for female participants, led by the Founder who emphasized the need for women to eat right strive and adopt a healthy lifestyle, including engaging in basic physical exercise.

Story by Debo Akinbami