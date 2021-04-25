By Steve Ovirih

A pan Ilaje youth movement, Mahin/ Aheri Etikan Youth Congress has held election to usher in a new Executive of the community development organization.

The election which was adjudged as free and fair was conducted under the Comrade Sola Ademuwagun led Electoral Committee. The organization held the election at a Guest House opposite the Divisional Police Office, Igbokoda.

Among the other Youth movement who were on ground as observers at the election were members of Ugbo Youth Council (UYC), Niger Delta Youth Congress ( NDYC), Ilaje Development Movement and others.

Also in attendance to monitor the peacefully held election exercise were personnel of the Department of State Security (DSS), Igbokoda Office and officers of the Nigeria Police, Igbokoda Police Division.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee , Comrade Sola Ademuwagun , who doubles as the Chairman of AUPCTURE OSOPADEC, while announcing the result of the keenly contested election said against the fears of violence that was expected to attend the election, the exercise held under a peaceful ambience without any untoward eventuality. Ademuwagun who is also the Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Igbokoda Local Government said the organization is poised to improve on its mandate and to ensure all members across Mahin, Aheri and Etikan are carried along.

He declared the results of the election and unveiled the new Chairman elect of Mahin/ Aheri, Etikan Youth Congress as Mr. Femi Williams.

The new Chairman of the youth Congress , Mr. Femi Williams, a self employed business man , thanked all the members of the Congress for reposing their trust in his leadership. Williams promised to ensure a massive development of the Communities under the mandate of the Congress.

NEWLY ELECTED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

Chairman

Williams Femi

Vice Chairman

Arowosola Adebukola

Secretary

Ehuwa Omotayo

Asst Secretary

Iwalokun Ayonfe

PRO

Adepiti Olatunji

Financial Secretary

Orogbemi Dare

Treasurer

Ebiesuwa Monday