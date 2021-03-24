The news of the unfortunate demise of Hon Akpoebi Ebielatei Lubi came to all as a rude shock. It is a huge, irreparable loss that has left deep scars of pain in many.

The Ondo State Government particularly considers this sad incident not only a loss to the State. It is indeed, a heavy blow to the generation of youths in the State.

For Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, this ugly development represents a sad chapter in the political space that breeds incurable pains and unpleasant memories.

“Hon Lubi was a resourceful, highly cerebral and principled youth whose foray into politics saw him through various steps of the political ladder. The energy with which he ventured into politics was such an alluring one that served as a beacon to many youths.

“He was a Councillor, Member of the State House of Assembly and served as Council Chairman, Ese-Odo Local Government all in quick succession between 2007 and 2016.

“This speed, undoubtedly, was highly testimonial, permeating an encouragement for him to be appointed as Special Assistant to the Governor on Niger Delta Matters in 2017. Undoubtedly, but for his untimely death, Lubi had not reached his peak politically.

“Governor Akeredolu, on behalf of the Government and good people of Ondo State commiserates with Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom, Ese-Odo and the entire people of the State over Hon Lubi’s demise.

“It is the prayer of the Governor that the departed young politician finds solace in the Lord’s Bosom even as God continues to give strength and comfort to all loved ones he left behind”

“May God grant Hon Lubi eternal peace”.

Signed:

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Ondo State

March 24, 2021