Notable Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have opted for consensus ahead of the Local Government Congress of the party slated for Saturday, September 4, 2021.

The leaders unanimously settled for the consensus mode on Tuesday at a well attended stakeholders’ meeting in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Ondo state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, led his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; and the state APC acting chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

Other party leaders present at the meeting included former Deputy Governors, Ali Olanusi and Lasisi Oluboyo; the Secretary to the State Government, Princes Oladunni Odu; deputy Speaker, Samuel Aderoboye; Chief Olusola Oke, SAN; Amb. Sola Iji; Pastor Kole Oluwajana; members of the state Executive Council; members of the state House of Assembly; Local Government Chairmen; and several APC leaders across the 18 Local Government Areas.

At the meeting, the party leaders took time to sing praises to God over the recent Supreme court victory.

Governor Akeredolu, who is the leader of the party in the state, advised the stakeholders to always attach importance to the party meetings in the interest of its development.

Akeredolu appreciated everyone, particularly the APC chairman, Ade Adetimehin, for devoting time and expending energy for the development of the party, saying he has made sacrifices to unite and develop the party.

In his welcome address, Engr Adetimehin appreciated the party stakeholders for the peaceful conduct of the recently conducted Ward Congress across the 203 Wards in the state.

The party chairman enjoined the stakeholders to always put the interest of the party above personal interest.

Engr. Adetimehin, who warned that the party would not condone any form of indiscipline among members, appealed to all to work for the peaceful conduct of the LG Congress.

He appealed to all leaders to support and build one united and indivisible party and also learn to tolerate one another.

The Chairman explained that the APC government under Governor Akeredolu is doing well in all ramifications including infrastructure, education, agriculture, welfare of workers among others.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki