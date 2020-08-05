By Bombay Ladi-Okunniga.

The landslide victory of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the June 20 Ondo State APC Gubernatorial Primary Election clears the way for those still doubting the popularity and electoral value of Akeredolu in the coming October 10 Ondo State Gubernatorial Election.

Akeredolu’s rising profile is due to the will of God, his Sterling performance and the purity of his heart.

He will continue to thrive above his contemporary and this is the reason why anyone trying to put him down will continue to labour in vain and does so at his own peril.

We know that people benefiting from the ancient regime in the State can never be happy with the innovations Akeredolu brings into governance, but what God has made, let no man put as under.

Akeredolu is the only Governor in the history of Ondo State that has neither abused nor blamed his predecessor for anything.

He simply focused on leaving enduring indices of good governance anchored on peace, unity and prosperity.

He does not witch-hunt his critics as was the practice in the past.

He accommodates and listen to constructive criticisms , he smiles over arm-twisting criticisms even when the critics are obviously wrong.

This is a rare demonstration of uncommon statemanship.

Today, even ardent critics and opposition groups concede that Akeredolu has shown beyond doubt his determination to change the political cum development narratives through his Government of consensus, unity and prosperity.

Therefore, as we approach October 10 Ondo State Gubernatorial poll, we have good reasons to be very optimistic about what the election holds in stock for us.

Akeredolu candidacy as APC flag bearer is not only on merit but the wisest Politicial choice.

Arakunrin has earn the trust of the people, that is why his popularity is soaring every day.

A closer look at Akeredolu’s government shows that he is committed to rewriting the sad narratives of the past in our state.

The dream of a new Ondo State which we all desire is unfolding under Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu .

Therefore, to we the good people of Ondo State, we all have a role to play in this project by Supporting and giving our resounding votes for APC on October 10.

Let’s do it again, by re-electing Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.