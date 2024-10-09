Legislate for One Africa Visa



…. Jimoh Ibrahim Advises African Parliamentary Union

In N’Djamena, the Republic of Chad, a member of the Executive Council of the Africa Parliamentary Union and Chairman of the 10th Senate Committee on Interparliamentary Worldwide, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has advised the African Parliament to pass legislation for one African visa for the development of the African continent. Ibrahim Explained that the converging complexities of the influence of the colonial master make many African countries find it challenging to think outside of the box. It is a sad situation that some African countries with nothing are introducing strict conditions for visas at the point of entry, even for members of the African Union. Ibrahim said this is unacceptable as it promotes hunger and insecurity. One Africa visa is an incredible rebranding for the continent. It could be a single or multiple entries for two or ten years, depending on the situation.

Senator Ibrahim also identified the challenges of food insecurity and hunger to avoid the inevitable social crises that may lead to a third World War. Ibrahim says, ‘Unlike COVID-19, which we cannot see coming, a potential description of social order and governance—food insecurity and hunger—are here, and doing nothing is not an option. Act fast now before it is too late.’

Ibrahim cited The Syrian conflict of 2011, a historical record after World War II, which resulted in the incredible displacement of over 11 million people, leading to the largest global refugee crisis and an increased number of killings, particularly among the staff of the United Nations, of the humanitarian department all arising from food crises. Ibrahim suggested that African leaders think about the economic policy of printing vouchers for food rather than printing more money. When matured during conflict and peacetime, the converging complexities surrounding food insecurity distil into the seeds of disputes that could signal war. In a new war, Ibrahim says Africa will disappear like the USSR during the Cold War. This is because Africa’s potential is a significant concern and source of fear for the leading countries in a geocentric world and an excellent opportunity for them to order a new arrangement.

Food insecurity falls within the net of power struggle. Ibrahim explained that the effects of immigration on food security and hunger may also lead to the proliferation of the entire world as a typical village for transportation and movement of economic disaster and corruption notwithstanding regulatory efforts.

Ibrahim explained to the African parliament that the French Revolution could not be explained without reference to Hunger and food insecurity as the rising price of bread undermined the respect for the hegemon. The crises escalated, and Ibrahim concluded his address in the African parliament by remanding his colleagues to the historical perspective, according to Ibrahim. The critical thing to note is the global illumination of the international travelling pattern of hunger and food insecurity and its antecedent damages. In 2016, the UN reported 815 million people suffering from chronic malnutrition. In 2015, the number of people suffering from hunger and malnutrition increased substantially, and 60% of those affected are living in areas affected by armed conflict. Insecurity and starvation are tactics of war.