The Lawmaker representing Àkókò South West Constituency 1 at the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Akogun Olugbenga Omole has decried the repetitive accident at the Ikare-Akungba road leading to the northern part of the country.

He registered his displeasure and sadness at the repetition of accidents on the road and the accompanying losses in human lives and properties. Its one accident too many.

“This is a road leading to the northern part of the country and so has a lot of traffic particularly heavy and articulated vehicles bearing goods and humans. One would expect that the road be expanded with enough lay-bys to accommodate both humans and vehicular traffic. This should be a priority now” he lamented.

While commiserate with parents of the students of Adekunle Ajasin University who lost their lives, he also mentioned the loss of such human capital to the state and the country at large.

An emotionaly laden Hon. Akogun Omole also prayed to God to give the parents,school and the Akungba community the strength to bear this loss.

“We will do our part and hope the government expedites action on needful changes on this road”he said.

These accidents are avoidable if the Federal Government can quickly fixed the failed portion of the Ipele-Isua-Kabba Highway and diverts all articulated and Heavy duty trucks to ply the Ipele-Isua-Kabba road instead of the Ikare-Akungba Road.