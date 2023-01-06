LAUDATION OF THE IMPACT OF BEMORE BY OYIKANSOLA ADEYEMI (BEMORE GIRL, BATCH 2021)

Good evening grandma…

HAPPY NEW YEAR MA

I really want to appreciate you for the great opportunity you’ve given to every female child.

But what I really want to thank you for this time is for the light I’m able to have in my rented apartment right here in FUOYE. If I may remind you I’m a BEMORE girl set 2021 and an Assistant Matron in 2022. I installed my Solar immediately I got back home in Ibadan which the video was sent to you ma.

I was given admission to FUOYE not long after but since I’ve been studying there never for once I’ve I been privileged to electricity, I use at least 200 naira to charge my gadgets that is my laptop and phone every day. This time around when I was going back to school I took my cousin’s (Idowu Michelle) last year BEMORE participants Solar which I installed myself without anyone’s help in my rented apartment and now I can proudly say that once you’ve known something, it would be with you forever.

Thank you so much ma because if not for the knowledge I have in the installation, I would have hired someone to do it for me which would have required some amount of money but I did it myself and I’m very proud of myself.

Even my co-tenants are shocked when they saw me climbing the roof to install my solar, they even asked me to call someone to help me with it but I told them I’m a graduated Solar Engineer, I would do it myself and which I did.

My co-tenants are also grateful because I added the remaining bulb to the passage, the bulb is so bright that the reflection reached our gate from the passage. I’m also privileged to allow my co-tenants to charge in my room which earned me a lot of respect from them too.

You have to see the crowd that came over to watch me installing the Solar Panel grandma, they were shocked to see a girl climbing a ladder and installing Solar herself. They called themselves to witness the wonder I was performing which took them by utmost surprise. They still talked about it to those who aren’t around, I’m very happy and proud cos it’s an achievement on its own.

I’m able to render help to my neighbors because you stretched out your arms to help us all.

Even Ekiti people are singing your praises because they enjoyed you through the BEMORE I participated in ma.

I would I’ve sent you the video of me installing the solar on the Roof but the girl I asked to video couldn’t because she was scared of watching me on the roof and the people around me are elderly women who can’t operate phones themselves.

I collected the phone from her when I was done with the installation to show the little bit I could which was me putting the lights on ma.

I had to record the video in Yoruba because of the people around me couldn’t understand English and I want them to be aware of what I’m saying.

I followed every safety precautions while installing my Solar Panel ma.

THANK YOU VERY MUCH GRANDMA.

I really appreciate the knowledge you instilled in me.

I got a new name for you ma and it’s

THE LIGHT THAT CAN NEVER BE HIDDEN.

ADEYEMI OYINKANSOLA MARY

2021 BEMORE Girl.

2022 Assistant Matron

REACTIONS ON OYIKANSOLA’S POST:

Re: OYIKANSOLA ADEYEMI (BEMORE GIRL, BATCH 2021): A SHINING LIGHT TO THE WORLD

I read the succinctly and prolific written story of your experience in the BEMORE Training Program, which the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu bestowed on the female child in the state.

Ms. ADEYEMI, a proud graduate of the BEMORE Training Program in Akure, Ondo State, wrote to share her journey of life in undergoing the training in solar energy installation at BEMORE. You honestly and candidly demonstrated to the world, the hands on knowledge and skills of installing your own personal solar panels on the roof top of your rented apartment in Ekiti State. You surprised your neighbors, who watched in disbelief while you climbed the roof to install the solar panels. What a strange, amazing and courageous act for a girl child to climb the rooftop of a house, considering the male dominance in the Nigerian culture!

In achieving this skills of solar panels technology, you indeed acknowledged and credited the BEMORE Training Program, especially expressed your sincere appreciation to the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Akeredolu, who out of genuine love and care for the girl child in the state, initiated, funded and implemented the BEMORE Program. ADEYEMI, you are truly a testament to the successful story of BEMORE, its seeds of solar engineering and the impacts are being felt in many communities and homes in Ondo State and across Nigeria.

The bottomline is, BEMORE has become an established educational and training institution, whose goal is it, to train the girl child in how to fish, instead of the prevailing culture of handing out a fish to the female child in the country. I consider the BEMORE Approach and model is part of the Akeredolu’s paradigm shift in the philosophy, addressing and treatment of girl child or women issues in Ondo State and Nigeria at large. Unequivocally, BEMORE, is appropriately and optimally channeling and utilizing the synergy and resources of the girl child into a productive mode. Kudos to Chief Akeredolu for her innovative ideas and commitment to the goal of and establishment of BEMORE as a training institution, with the resources, capacity and capability of producing many skilled, free and independent girls- graduates like Ms. ADEYEMI. Also, I see the BEMORE as an instrument for reducing the gender disparity and poverty in the Nigerian society. – Dr. Joel Ademisoye is an Ondo State indigene and writes from New York.