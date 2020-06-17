.. late Senator was an asset, a dependable ally

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, in Tuesdady expressed condolences to the good people of Lagos State over the demise of Senator Bayo Osinowo. He described the loss as shocking and irreplaceable.

Governor Akeredolu specifically sympathised with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, the good people of Lagos East as well as the entire APC family.

“The death of any human stirs the veins. But the pains associated with such occurrences in respect of dependable allies, trusted associates and reliable acquaintances can be devastating. Such is the case as witnessed at this instance.

“Indeed, our National Leader, my brother Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the National Assembly, particularly the Senate, the good people of Lagos East and the APC family have all lost a rare gem with adorably immeasurable qualities.

“We do not just feel their personal grief; this is a moment of shared emotions, especially as the late lawmaker was an asset to behold. His experience was vast and inexorably deep just his knowledge was characterised by an alluring mien”, Governor Akeredolu said.

Signed

Donald Ojogo,

Hon. Commissioner for Information and Orientation,

Ondo State.