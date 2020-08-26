Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has joined other well-meaning Nigerians within and outside the country to bid the former Governor of the Old Ondo State, Late Evangelist Bamidele Olomilua a final farewell.

At a commendation service, held in the memory of the late Olomilua, in Akure, the state capital, Governor Akeredolu described the former governor as an icon, a complete, an astute politician and a manager of both human and material resources.

The Governor said Olomilua served the state meritoriously despite his short stay in office as a result of the 1993 military coup d’etat that brought in the General Sani Abacha-led regime.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said: ”It is worth mentioning that it was during his tenure as Governor that the status of Ondo State as an Oil Producing State was restored. This feat was as a result of his relentless pursuit of that dream. He was indeed a development-oriented leader.”

According to the Governor, late Olomilua was a man who lived above board throughout his political career, whether as Governor or as a dedicated political party member, as there was no record of corruption or disservice traceable to his name.

“He was an unapologetic party man with welfarist political inclination. In the last years of his glorious life, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua served his beloved State as the Chancellor of Ekiti State University and he was also one of the founding fathers of Action Congress (AC) in 2006.”

Governor Akeredolu, once again, commiserated with the good people of Ondo and Ekiti states, saying the states and the entire country have lost a gem, but comforted with the worthy life he lived.

“Indeed, when the history of Yorubaland is being recounted, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua’s name will be written in gold,” Governor Akeredolu said.