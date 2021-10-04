Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has described the death of his brother silk, Oladipupo Williams, SAN, as a big blow on the legal firmament of the country.

Governor Akeredolu, who describes the late Senior Advocate as an erudite legal practitioner, says the deceased was committed to humanity and passionate about justice for the less-privileged.

“Ladi’s death is a great loss to the bar. He was a strong lawyer whose legal prowess was exceptional. He was not just a lawyer, but a man who fought for justice and equality. His passion for young lawyers and their growth was remarkable.

“Called to the Nigerian bar about 48 years ago and became a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1995, Ladi’s experience in the legal profession was a valuable asset to the country and the legal community. His vast knowledge was admirable. We will surely miss him.

“Despite his age, at 75, we were hopeful that he would still be around at this time when the county is in dire need of experienced professionals. Ladi was indeed a man of courage,” the Governor says.

Governor Akeredolu notes that the late Ladi’s expertise in litigation and commercial law distinguished him in the practice, adding that his name can never be forgotten in a hurry.

While commiserating with the entire family of the late Chief FRA Williams, the Governor notes that the late Ladi was the third generation of lawyers in the family that has also produced the fourth generation in Ladi’s daughter.

Governor Akeredolu particularly expresses his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the late Ladi Williams while praying to God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“May the Lord grant him eternal rest and keep him in His bosom till we meet to part no more,” Governor Akeredolu prays.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

October 4, 2021.