Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN on Thursday, attended a Special Court sitting in honour of the first Emeritus Professor of Law, late David Adedayo Ijalaye, SAN, held at the State High Court 1, Akure, the state capital

At the special Court sitting, Governor Akeredolu described the death of the emeritus Professor as a richly stocked library that has been set ablaze by death.

He added that the international community has also lost a mobile encyclopedia whose indelible mark in the sand of time would not be forgotten.

“Usually, when an elderly departs it greatly sets back the community. The community, no doubt, has lost a mobile encyclopedia. The community is not only Owo, the community is Ife, the community is legal profession, the community is large. The international community has lost a mobile encyclopedia who has ancestral wisdom when it comes to issues of Owo.” He said.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said the late legal icon was a veritable pathfinder who positively imparted many lives.

Prof. Ijalaye, an indigene of Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo state taught law at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State for 34 years. He died on March 11, 2021, at the age of 92.

