LATE GOV AKEREDOLU’S REMAINS ARRIVE NIGERIA

The body of the late former Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, has arrived Nigeria.

The plane conveying the body arrived at the private wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State about 3:39 p.m on Friday, January 5.

The late Governor’s remains were brought into the country from Germany, where he passed away.

The body was received by his wife, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, his children, and siblings led by Prof. Wole Akeredolu, the immediate younger brother.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbi Talabi; and representative of Osun State Governor, Senator Demola Adeleke also joined in receiving the body.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin; a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Gboyega Adefarati, and some members of the Ondo State Executive Council, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, were also present at the airport to receive the body of the former Governor.

Family members, followers, friends, and associates could not control their emotions as the body of the late Governor was being lowered from the plane.

Late Governor Akeredolu passed away in Germany on December 26, 2023.

His remains have been deposited at the morgue until the final burial.

Details of the burial arrangements will be announced by the family at a later date.