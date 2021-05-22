Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, expresses shock at the news of the death of the Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru and other illustrious officers who died in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

Describing the deaths as huge losses, Governor Akeredolu says the nation lost a brilliant officer particularly, in General Attahiru who displayed his worth within the short time he served as Chief of Army Staff.

“Within the brief period he served, he gave his best. The late General displayed vigour and total commitment to the security of the nation. He died serving his fatherland with a dexterous passion.

The Governor commiserates with the immediate families of the late Chief of Army as well as other gallant officers who lost their lives in the plane crash.

While commiserating with President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Akeredolu also joins the military in mourning the death of the highly decorated officers.

He prays for the repose of his soul and for God’s comfort for the families of the departed souls.

Signed

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State

May 22, 2021