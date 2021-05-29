Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Saturday, May 29, 2021, attended the 10th Remembrance of the late High Chief Stephen Kolawole Adeyeye who passed on in 2011.

Late Adeyeye, popularly known as SOKA, was the Adaja of Ondo Kingdom. He was the father of the former Special Adviser to Governor Akeredolu on Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye.

At the 10th-year-in-memory service held at the Cathedral Church of St. Stephen, Oke-Aluko, Ondo, Governor Akeredolu said late Adeyeye lives on in Ondo Kingdom even after a decade since he departed.

Arakunrin Akeredolu added that the late High Chief made a remarkable impact in Ondo Kingdom, saying no wonder he was the youngest High Chief in the history of the Kingdom.

He said: “We have come to honor the children of the late Baba. You have really celebrated your father. From the sermon, it was clear that Baba left a very good legacy and that was the training he gave all of you.

“Today, Baba’s name speaks for you. Everyone speaks about SOKA in Ondo. It has become a brand and the children has kept that brand alive.”

Governor Akeredolu recalled that the late Adeyeye recorded great exploits in Lagos State where he served as the majority leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly and later became Special Assistant and Commissioner in Ondo State at various times.

While thanking the people of Ondo for their overwhelming support for him during the last election, Arakunrin Akeredolu assured that with improved economy, he will continue to promote the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED).

Governor Akeredolu was accompanied to the event by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo,mni; and the Commissioner for Information, Mr Donald Ojogo.

