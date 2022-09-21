LAST JOURNEY OF A MOST TREASURED MOTHER

The life cycle of your mother has eclipsed, never to be seen again.

…..Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on. Yes, says the Spirit, they will rest from their labour, and their deeds will follow them.

It is with thoughtful sense of loss that we received the news of the passing of the Matriarch of the Akeredolu Dynasty of Owo kingdom, the late Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu, JP who transited peacefully in her sleep to join the saints triumphant on the morning of Thursday, 15th September, 2022, after becoming a nonagenarian seven months earlier. Of course, the death of a good mother at whatever age and time is usually a painful experience, given the love, care and warmth she embodied. It is a fact that Mama was a rare gem and dependable pillar of support, the epitome of motherhood and a devout Christian who dedicated her entire lifetime to the service of God and humanity.

Her sterling qualities and deep sense of character, no doubt, influenced positively all her children and several others who ever passed through her tutelage. She spared nothing to ensure that her children were given the best of quality education, through thick and thin, and unassailable spiritual upbringing at the home front. Till death, Mama remained a big protective umbrella over the children. Her immense love for God inspired her commendable dedication and commitment to His service. Mama was an unabashed cheerful giver: a generous woman indeed. Her doors were opened to all. Her motherly temperament and wise counsel were readily available to every individual that ever crossed her path. Unarguably, this training has rubbed off on you quite positively in your character, personality, tenacity of purpose and profound faith and belief in God.

Surely, this is a challenging period for you because we are aware how close you were to Mama, especially being the first child. Her glorious exit has certainly created a vacuum in your life which nobody, except God, can suitably fill. However, we implore you to be consoled by the fact that she lived for God during her lifetime and had left the terrestrial for the celestial in the company of Angels.

Mr. Governor, just as you have solidly stood at the head of your team, rest assured that we are all standing strong behind you through this grim moment. We pray that your momentary sadness will pass with fond memories and the benevolence that the life of Mama epitomises. As you gape back with nostalgia, may the glimmer of your beloved mother bring peace to your heart and lasting smiles to your face. We know that when sorrow invades our lives, It can really test our limit of endurance. May the strength that we all know you for, make you steadfast and unshaken in your faith. While the weight of this loss, undoubtedly, bears heavily on your heart, please know that this time will, in turn, give rise to happier days of shining rays of warm memories of your beloved mother. Sir, you know that you have all reasons in the world to celebrate for surviving your mother. Please celebrate and give thanks to God. We congratulate the entire members of the family for surviving Mama, in good health and sound mind. The graceful Mama Grace has indeed fought a good fight, she has kept the faith, surely, a crown of life is laid up for her, like every saint, in the azure above.

On behalf of myself and my family, I convey my deep condolences to the entire family of the Akeredolu Dynasty and pray that the good Lord grant the soul of Mama eternal repose in His bosom. Amen.

Signed

Chief Olugbenga Ale

Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor.