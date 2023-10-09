LASG REOPENS LADIPO, OYINGBO, OTHER MARKETS

… Warns That Future Violation Will Attract Stiffer Penalties

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has announced the reopening of Ladipo, Oyingbo, Alamutu Ologede and Ile-Epo markets, recently sealed for filth and gross environmental abuse.

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, who made this known today, emphasised the importance of stringent compliance measures in safeguarding public health and shielding residents against future health crises, adding that the reopening followed full compliance with requisite conditions.

He said, “Following extensive renovations and compliance measures including, the implementation of stringent conditions and a written mandatory undertaking for reopening, Ladipo Market, Oyingbo Market, Alamutu Ologede Market, and Ile-Epo Oke Odo Market, have been reopened today for business transactions”.

Dr. Gbadegesin stated that the reopened markets had to comply with a set of mandatory conditions listed for them before resuming operations. These conditions include providing a designated waste point, installation of block work fence and platforms for the placement of double dino bins and procurement of double dino bins for waste containerisation.

Others include a commitment to putting in place sustainable market waste policing to guarantee constant cleanliness of the market environment and enforce proper waste disposal regulations, engagement of bin keepers, collaboration with accredited PSP Operators for timely evacuation, prompt payment of waste bills, dislodging Street traders from road medians and setbacks, as well as preventing unauthorised vending.

“A filthy market is a breeding ground for terrible diseases like cholera, typhoid, Lassa fever, ebola, malaria and others. We cannot stand by and watch some markets expose the people of Lagos State to such conditions which are avoidable if they do the right things”, he stressed.

Speaking further, he said, “We want to make it abundantly clear that any future violations will attract stiffer sanctions, including the permanent closure of the offending market”.

Gbadegesin implored the executive members of markets in the state, to live up to their responsibilities, urging traders to be public-minded by being hygienic in their trading activities, as that would be usually beneficial to them, their customers. He added that local government authorities would be entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring market operations’ adherence to set conditions, urging members of the public to play a pivotal role in this process by promptly reporting any observed lapses in sanitation to LAWMA.

He reminded markets around the state that LAWMA’s zero-tolerance policy for reckless waste dumping in markets is still in effect, warning that defaulting markets risked a closure and hefty fine.

