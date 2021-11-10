

The Ondo State government has set out to re-sensitize the public ahead enforcement of the Ondo State Land Use Charge Act which shall commence on the 1st of December, 2021.

The statement was made known to Newsmen by the Chairman Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) Mr. Tolu Adegbie in Akure.

Mr. Adegbie mentioned that ODIRS had previously made communication through various mediums to accurately inform the public but a low response had been received.

The Chairman stated that the decision to have a roadshow campaign sprung from the need to reach all and sundry so that no one would further claim ignorance ahead the enforcement action.

The exercise was a Two days program that targeted offices, market areas/shop owners, surrounding neighbourhoods and the likes in a bid to capture all in one fell swoop.

Similarly, it involved the use of caution fliers, campaign buses with large display banners of “Pay Your Land Use Charge”, sensitization teams decked in white T-shirts bearing the message on same to ensure the effective distribution.

Meanwhile the caution flyers bore a list of information for public consumption carved out from the Ondo State Land Use Law A58 OD. S. NO. 5 OF 2014.

A list of its content were possible offences, penalties for incitement and outcomes for failure to pay.

Earlier, the Chairman emphasised that property owners had one month of grace to make payment for the Land Use Charge or risk the penalty.

He beckoned for continued cooperation between the government and the good citizens of Ondo State.

