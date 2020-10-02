…Sanwo-Olu: Lagos State Is A Land Of Creativity And Innovation

Lagos State on Thursday put Nigeria on the world record by celebrating the 60th Independence anniversary with 60,000 cupcakes to produce the largest anniversary logo in the world, made with cupcakes mosaic.

The initiative by Lagos State Government in conjunction with Fly Africa aimed to put Nigeria in the Guinness Book of World Record as holder of the world’s largest anniversary logo made with cupcakes mosaic in the world.

Speaking at the historic event, held at Teslim Balogun, Surulere, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the State through the laying of the largest cupcakes mosaic, has sent a message to the world that Lagos is a land of creativity and innovations.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the wife of the State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat at the event monitored by the officials of the Guinness World Records, disclosed that the last largest cupcakes in the world was a 30,400 cupcakes made in Singapore in 2015.

The Governor in his address also commended all the founding fathers of Nigeria, independence icons and those who have worked tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria remains a united nation.

“I am sure that with this largest cupcakes mosaic today, we have sent a message to the world that Lagos State is a land of creativity and innovations. It is my belief that Lagos State and indeed Nigeria would continue to strive and record greater achievements.

“I call on everyone here today to join hands with our administration to build a Lagos that we would all be proud of.” the governor said.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Phar. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, said putting Nigeria in the Guinness World Record as holder of the world’s largest anniversary logo made with cupcakes mosaic, is very unique to Lagos being the trail brazier in every lofty initiative.

She said Lagos State Government through the event is once again putting itself before the international community, especially tourists across the world to see what the State can offer in terms of breaking new grounds and in creativity.

She said: “The relevance of Lagos State in Nigeria cannot be undermined as the State has been channeling its efforts into activities that have strengthened the nation economically, culturally, and socially. Our great State has no doubt been serving as the melting pot for Nigeria tradition and culture.

“The coming together of Fly Africa and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture for this event which is one of its kinds in the history of this nation underscores Lagos’ rich attractions that have earned the Nation a global voice and respect, across the continent.

“It is also commendable that we are equally using this event to eye World Guinness Record through the laying of the Largest Cupcake Mosaic in different colors, being the first ever in the world.

“I appreciate the almost 150 volunteers who came together to make this Largest Cupcakes Mosaic possible as well as the various partners for this event.”

Akinbile-Yusuf also disclosed that the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, has used the period of the lockdown in the tourism and entertainment industry to rethink a workable direction for the post-covid era, adding that going forward, efforts will be channeled towards the development of the State local tourism sites and the promotion of local creativity.

“Rather than enriching the economy of other countries through international tours, we want to change the narrative by making our State a more beautiful city to behold where international tourists can visit and invest their resources,” she said.

Commenting on the laudable achievements, the Managing Director of Outori Limited and lead Aviator of Fly Africa, Mr. Wole Olagundoye, said the record breaking event would inspire Nigerians and Africans to rise above the odds and strive for positive actions towards achieving great and transformational feats.

“Only Africans can make Africa succeed, our own destiny is not in the hand of other nations but right in ours and we must seize this moment to make the necessary changes,” he said.

Also joining Governor Sanwo-Olu in laying the largest Cupcakes Mosaic, which received wide jubilation immediately the sixty thousandth cupcake was laid, are members of the State Executive Council.