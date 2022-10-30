Lagos, Ondo First Ladies Jog Against Breast Cancer

•I’m Happy to Identify With BRECAN – Sanwo-Olu

•Every Organization Needs People to Progress- Anyanwu-Akeredolu

Effort of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) towards sustained awareness on the scourge of breast cancer has received a boost as the wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, joins the founder and wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, to participate in the Lagos 2022 Jog for Life.

The First Ladies led other joggers on Saturday to further awareness creation on breast cancer through ‘Jog for Life’ – an outreach for creating awareness and sensitising women on the nature of breast cancer as part of the pink October’s programme.

Organised by the Lagos State Chapter of BRECAN, the jogging, led by Dr Sanwo-Olu commenced from Boundary Roundabout Park/Federal Government Press Mobile Road, Apapa, and ended at Saint Gorge Military Church, 27 Point Road, Apapa, Lagos State.

In her remarks, the Lead Jogger expressed delight for participating in the awareness programme, noting that BRECAN’s efforts to extend the gospel to more women, to ensure that women are reached and briefed on the nature of breast cancer and the need for early diagnosis and treatment, and seeking government’s support is in order and in good time.

Her words: “I’m so happy and feel honoured to associate myself with the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN. Twenty five years after, the association has done very well.

“It is a great thing for government to support the fight against breast cancer. There are a lot of women out there that are not aware; there are a lot of women out there that have no access to treatment for financial reasons, and so, creating this awareness through this association and also seeking government’s support is in the right time.”

Mrs Sanwo-Olu who commended the founder for establishing the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria as a frontline cancer-fighting organization and for sustaining the Jog for Life outreach through the years, said breast cancer campaign is a business for every man and woman who has the interest of a fellow human being.

She added: “Thank you for this movement that you believe in for creating breast cancer awareness among the women, for being a survivor, for the enlightenment and for bringing it to the level of our young girls. Thank you also for allowing us to know that the campaign is not just for the survivors but for every man and woman that has the interest of a fellow human being.

“I am delighted that we have school children among us, catching them young. It is very important that they are already part of breast cancer awareness creation at the tender age. I would like them to continue to preach the gospel and also keep the movement alive right from this tender age. It is very important. The young girls are our future, and so, for Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu to invest in these young ones is not a joke at all.”

The Lagos State Governor’s Wife noted that Mrs Akeredolu’s survival story is a sufficient evidence to the effect that breast cancer can be survived when it is detected and treated early enough.

“My big sister, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, after 25 years of surviving breast cancer is still doing great. Breast cancer does not kill when it is detected early and treated. When you are aware of changes in your breast, please do not hesitate to go to the nearest hospital.

“Mrs Akeredolu, on several occasions has also talked to a lot of women out there on how to do breast self examination. So you do not have to wait, you can do it by yourself on a regular basis. We also implore our men to encourage their women to regularly check their breasts.” Sanwo-Olu said.

While addressing the Lagos audience, the founder and Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, said BRECAN has come this far because diligent and well-meaning individuals have been part of the process.

According to Mrs Akeredolu: “You need people to move every organisation forward.

I cannot do this alone. If you want to go far, you need people. It requires collective commitment. That is why we need everybody on board, including corporate organizations, in the fight against breast cancer.

“Most times when you talk about breast cancer, people are quick to say: It’s not my portion; I reject it. We are telling you that breast cancer is not spiritual but medical issue. Women are surviving breast cancer but you must do the right thing at the right time. Here you are seeing survivors with your own eyes. I am a 25 years old survivor and still counting. The chairperson of the Lagos State chapter of BRECAN is also a survivor and she is doing great.”

Earlier, while decorating the Lead Jogger, the Chairperson of Lagos State Chapter of BRECAN, Chinenye Chukwuemeka-Arih, expressed joy at the turn out, saying, “having two First Ladies on ground for the Lagos Jog for Life is a great honour”.

Story Credit: Debo Akinbami