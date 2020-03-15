Lagos Explosion: Akeredolu Condoles With Sanwo Olu, Victims

The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi, SAN has expressed his condolences to the Government and the people of Lagos State over the lethal explosions on Sunday that resulted in the death of an unconfirmed number.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Governor Akeredolu specifically sympathised with his Lagos counterpart, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, affected victims, relations and well wishers.

He said the sad development has once again, reinforced the need for caution and vigilance on the part of all Nigerians irrespective of status.

The statement read in part: “Without prejudice to the outcome of a possible probe into this unfortunate incident, the loss of several lives and valuable assets to such an incident calls for deeper introspection, caution and endless vigilance.

“Sad occurrences of this nature, especially avoidable ones, can only be stemmed by our relentless and conscious efforts devoid of status.

“To my brother Governor, Babajide, the good people of Lagos State and indeed victims as well as those who lost their ones, including property, the prayers of the good people of Ondo State are with them at this crucial moment of grief.

“We share in their pains and pray that God grants all those affected by this the unbearable occurrence the fortitude to absorb this pain”, Akeredolu said in the statement.