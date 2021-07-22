There will be no movement in Lagos on Saturday July 24, 2021.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho.

According to him, the restriction of movement for the much awaited election will affect all the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas across the State between the hours of 8:00a.m and 3.00p.m on Saturday, 24th July, 2021.

The restriction is to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, conduct hitch-free elections into positions of Chairmen and Councillors in 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas.

The restriction will facilitate the ease of movement of the electorate, election materials and LASIEC officials for the sanctity of the election, effective monitoring and enhanced security.

All eligible voters are urged to participate in the elections, which require the cooperation of all residents, the release stated.