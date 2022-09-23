Kunnuji Donates 500kva Transformer To Ajido Kingdom

Chief Engr. Michael Sonayon Kunnuji, the proprietor, St. Michael Skill Trade College in Ajido, Badagry Local Government Area, Lagos State, on Friday donated a brand new 500kva transformer to the community.

Delivering the new transformer, Kunnuji, who is also the Gagbo Menu Toyon of Ajido Kingdom, said the donation was to solve four months power outage being experienced by his people due to faulty transformer.

According to him, “I feel sad to know that my community has been in darkness for over four months because the only transformer serving them is faulty.

“When I heard about the faulty transformer and the darkness in my community I felt bad about it.

“I discussed with the electricity committee set up and how I can assist in getting the transformer for them. We concluded and I decided to buy a new one for them.

“My effort is just to give back to the society. i grew up in Ajido and I feel the best way to assist my community is by given back to them.”

The proprietor, who was represented by his younger brother and teacher, Mr. David Kunnuji, said that he would not relent in his efforts to develop the community.

Chief Towegan Kanhonu, who represented the Aholu of Ajido, Aholu Saheed Adamson, appreciated Chief Kunnuji, saying the entire community is grateful to him for his gesture by donating a new transformer for their use.

The Aholu said: “The people of Ajido will forever be grateful to Kunnuji for this gesture.

“We are very proud of what you have been doing for us in the community. You have made us proud outside the country and you are still contributing to the development of our land.

“You have displayed yourself as a worthy son of Ajido by building schools, award scholarships to indigenes and we say thank you for what you have done for us.”

Mr. Idowu Joshua, the Chairman, Community Development Association (CDA), said they had formed an electricity committee working on how to get transformer when the high Chief came to rescue them.

“I am the chairman of Electricity Committee of Ajido kingdom, formed by the Aholu, we are contributing and negotiating with officials of Eko Electricity Distribution Company(EKEDC) when the High Chief assisted us with a brand new transformer.

“We now have a new transformer that was championed by our High Chief, it makes it easier for us, it makes the community to move from darkness to light.

“The people of Ajido will not forget this gesture. The generation yet unborn will be informed about this and will remember our Kunnuji’s gesture.

“This is a great gesture from a son of the soil who doesn’t want his kinsmen to languish in darkness.”

Joshua disclosed that before Kunnuji’s intervention, the electricity committee had written several letters to their lawmakers in Lagos and Abuja to no avail.

He, therefore, also appealed to the high chief to assist the community in providing for cables for installation of the transformer.

Mr. Gbetohomeh Ajoseh, the Youth President in Ajido community, said the youths in the area are very grateful to Kunnuji for resolving the outage they are passing through.

He said: “We are happy that the high chief had taken it upon himself to get us a new transformer when the old spoiled.

“EKEDC complained that we were owing them over N64m so they can’t afford to solely repair the transformer.

“Today, the youths in Ajido are all gathered here to celebrate our Kunnuji because he has brought light back to us in Ajido.”