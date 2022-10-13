KNOWLEDGE IS POWER BUT KNOWLEDGE WITH DATA IS EVEN MORE POWERFUL A Welcome Address by Her Excellency, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu at the BRECAN 25th Anniversary and 4th International Breast Cancer Symposium on the 13thof Oct., 2022.

The global burden of cancer both interms of incidence and mortality is increasing rapidly.

According to the GLOBACAN, in 2020 over 19 million new cases of cancer were recorded

with almost 10 million deaths worldwide.High rates of cancer cases and deaths are estimated

for low to middle income countries (LMICs) as well as developed countries, the estimates for

LMICs have however been argued by experts to be less than the actual rates. Evidence suggests

that as a result of the poor cancer registration system in most LMICs Nigeria in particular ,

it is almost impossible to get an actual picture of the burden of cancer in this region.

Unfortunately, the cancer divide does exist as this part of the world is disproportionately

affected by cancer with many more dying than surviving.With the prevailing high rates of

cancer incidence and mortality in Nigeria, there is need for a more innovative approach to

reduce the cancer burden. To drive a more effective cancer control programming in Nigeria

and other LMICs, complete and accurate data is essential. From behavioural science to

biological science;knowledge must drive our actions against cancer.

The lack of adequate number of cancer registries to collect continuous and complete data on

cancer; the number of cases, the number presenting at specific stages, treatment options,

number surviving, number of mortalities and many more key indicators makes cancer

programming difficult to implement in Nigeria. Data available on these are mainly estimates,

which are in fact underestimated. The true representation of our cancer reality still does not

exist. This makes it difficult for cancer advocates to express the true picture of the cancer reality

in Nigeria to policy makers in order to secure political will and action.Clinicians are also

unable to understand the right cancer treatment specific for subpopulation, while public health practitioners find it somewhat difficult to under stand the true behaviour of the population and

the right approach to promote cancer care strategies.

The world of innovation is now driven by artificial intelligence fuelled by big data.From self

driving cars to automated home systems, data is improving the way we live our day-to-day life

in almost all areas. Improving our data system to leverage on artificial intelligence will help

produce efficient and effective cancer prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment systems for improved cancer outcome in LMICs.

The need to upscale our system to include accurate collection, management, analysis and reporting of cancer data is at the core of this 4thinternational breast cancer symposium as we

celebrate BRECAN 25 years of actively working to improve breast cancer outcome through

awareness, patient support, advocacy and research.

This conference is setting up the stage for

a radical implementation of more population based cancer registry in Nigeria. It is evident that

data is at the core of new technologies,even in healthcare,and considering the heterogeneity

of genetic influenced diseases like cancer across population, it is pivotal to have data that

represents our population as black Africans for cancer diagnostic and treatment technologies

tailored to suit our population type.

As we take actions to ensure the establishment of systems for continuous collection of complete and accurate data for cancer control, we must also engage cancer survivors in order to learn

what works for our population and put faces to our cancer success stories. The sesuccess stories are a qualitative testament to the general public that cancer can be defeated if the right actions are taken quickly; hence, improving cancer outcome in our region. To build the foundation to

a more deliberate approach in this regard, this symposium includes a special session for survivors to share experience and build apatient centred cancer care model that span through the cancer care spectrum.

I am in much anticipation to haveus craft out result oriented solutions to close the data gap for

precision cancer control in Nigeria. I welcome you all to the BRECAN 25thanniversary and 4th

International Breast Cancer Symposium.