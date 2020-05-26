Former adviser to ex President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on Niger Delta Affairs, and the former Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Kingsley Kemebradigha Kuku has given Ondo state PDP a wake up call , charging them to use utmost discretion in the selection of the party’s governorship candidate in the build up to the October governorship poll in the state.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to Ondo Events, Dr. Kuku said the incumbent Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s rumoured joint ticket with Princess Oladunni Odu, if it becomes a reality, will be a watershed political smart move that may hurt other political parties in Ondo state, particularly PDP if it doesn’t become very circumspect in its choice of governorship candidate.

“If the reported likely pick of Princess (Barr.) Oladunni Catherine Odu as Deputy Governorship candidate of APC for the October 2020 Ondo Governorship election becomes a reality, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu SAN would have staged a watershed political coup,” Kingsley Kuku stressed. While describing Princess Odu as a widely admired grassroots politician and socialite with enviable track record, Dr. Kuku said Odu’s Deputy Governor bid will target most potent reliable demography- women, stressing that her joint ticket with Gov. Akeredolu could break the ranks of PDP in Okitipupa, the strong hold of PDP in Ondo south senatorial district comprising four LGAs of the old Okitipupa local government area.

“I urge leaders and structures of our party , the PDP in Ondo state to review existing dynamics of the party in Ondo state. The party must be careful and sensitive to conventional wisdom and political expediency in its choice of candidate in the forthcoming election.

” Though any qualified aspirant from the three senatorial districts of our state have the right to aspire, it is imperative for all to consider the Southern senatorial district much more to ignite victory.

“I , Kingsley Kuku wholeheartedly endorse the conventional apt and morally expedient aspirations of the southern senatorial district of Ondo state to produce the flag bearer of our great party to vie for the governor of Ondo state in the October 2020 poll,” Kuke emphasized.

He added that Ondo state from Pa Adebayo Adefarati’s tenure till date has never produced a Governor who had all requisite resources and skills to ensure victory on his own, adding that governorship elections have been won through inevitable political conspiracy, structural organization, clarion messaging, good followership , courageous mobilization and the God factor.

Kuku noted that the PDP must act as a party in opposition and conspire with the people of Ondo state alone to activate victory against the strategically skillful and politically ingenuous move of the incumbent to ensure his victory by using Oladunni Odu as his Deputy Governor candidate.

While signing off the statement, Dr. Kuku noted that, ” regardless, I remain , shall abide and support the decision of PDP.”