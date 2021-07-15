The Deputy Governor of Ondo State and Chairman, ODSFA Management Committee, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has implored Sunshine Stars to ride on the wave of their newly found momentum till the end of the 2020/21 football season in Nigeria.

Three successive league victories and four across all competitions have lifted the Owena Whales out of the NPFL relegation zone and are now on the verge of a quarterfinal place in the AITEO Cup, to the delight of Aiyedatiwa.

During an unscheduled visit to Sunshine Stars’ base in Abuja, where they face Green Beret in an AITEO Cup round 16 clash on Wednesday, Aiyedatiwa commended the group for the resurgence of late before rallying the team for a strong finish to the season.

“I want to commend you for doing the Government and the State proud with your recent results. We assured you of our support in the fight against relegation, now your bonuses and salaries are no more issues and we can see the results. Every arrears including for those who are no more with us will be paid as long as I am with you, it’s guaranteed!

“I was told you guys were smoking against Pillars; keep up the good work and the winning spirit till the end. I want to hear you win your next matches by two, three goals. Don’t underate your AITEO Cup opponents, but win them and beat Adamawa on Sunday.”

The Deputy Governor concluded by reaffirming his readiness to make Sunshine Stars a model club for all, starting from next season.

Administrative mainstay, Hon Akin Akinbobola who was on ground to receive Aiyedatiwa with the team, thanked the Deputy Governor for making good his promise to empower the boys for a optimal performance and succesful relegation fight.

“Your excellency I sincerely thank you for the support to Sunshine Stars, it is a major reason for this turn around. Now the boys just want to be winning, knowing that their bonuses and salaries are guaranteed.

“You need to see them against Pillars, against Heartland and other recent matches; they were hot. The believe is back and now we are beginning to dream of the continent through AITEO Cup.” The former ODSFA Chairman and NPL board member stated.

Akinbobola sentiments were shared by Sunshine Stars captain, Sunday Abe who spoke on behalf of the players during Tuesday’s night visit of the Deputy Governor.

“God will continue to bless you sir; after God, na you for this team. We are grateful and on our part we will do more to make you proud, sir.” Abe said

Chris Okunnuwa

Media Officer;

Sunshine Stars FC