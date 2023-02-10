Kalasuwe endorses Jimoh Ibrahim for Senate

The foremost traditional ruler of Apoi Kingdom in Ese-Odo Local government, The Kalasue of Apoiland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Sunday Ajimola Amuseghan has signed up his royal support for the All Progressive Congress. APC Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South Senatorial district and the billionaire business mogul, Dr.Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR in his bid to become the Senator representing Ondo South in the 10th Senate.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim and his campaign train had visited the Kalasue of Apoi in his Palace at Sabome on Friday, February 10th, 2023.

The Royal father, an academic of no small repute , Prof Sunday Amuseghan received the Igbotako born APC stalwart and Senatorial hopeful with open hands to the palace, where he prayed for the success of his senatorial bid.

Oba Prof Sunday Amuseghan noted that Dr Ibrahim should not see himself as a guest to Ese-Odo but a son who has visited his own homestead. He said he is not unmindful of the giant strides of the Founder of The University Of Fortune, Igbotako and his giant profile qualifies him to represent the district at the Senate, assuring him of his support and that of the progress loving people of Ese-Odo.

The Araba of Ikaleland in his address appreciated the foremost Ondo monarch for his prayers and kind words, noting that he occupies a distinguished stool and his words of wisdom and esteem counsel count for people like him.

Dr Ibrahim said when the monarch visited the University of Fortune at Igbotako, he offered him international opinion and counsel that were kind words of a father to a striving son, noting that he felt endeared to the royal monarch and he will always seek his opinion on all matters of the development of the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State when he goes to the senate.